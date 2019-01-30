The higher-ups at Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate didn’t find Monday afternoon’s graphic taking a shot at Tom Brady as funny as Patriots haters did.

The employee responsible for the graphic is no longer employed by the station, a spokesperson told SI.com.

The chyron in question ran during KDKA’s 4 o’clock news and identified Brady, who was memorably suspended by the NFL for his role in the Deflategate scandal, as a “known cheater.”

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” KDKA said in a statement to SI.com. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”