Pittsburgh TV Station Fires Employee Responsible for Tom Brady ‘Known Cheater’ Graphic

“The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards,” KDKA said. 

By Dan Gartland
January 30, 2019

The higher-ups at Pittsburgh’s CBS affiliate didn’t find Monday afternoon’s graphic taking a shot at Tom Brady as funny as Patriots haters did. 

The employee responsible for the graphic is no longer employed by the station, a spokesperson told SI.com. 

The chyron in question ran during KDKA’s 4 o’clock news and identified Brady, who was memorably suspended by the NFL for his role in the Deflategate scandal, as a “known cheater.”

“While fans are entitled to have personal opinions, we have a journalistic responsibility to provide unbiased reporting,” KDKA said in a statement to SI.com. “The graphic that appeared Monday violated our news standards. The individual who created the graphic no longer works for KDKA-TV.”

