ESPN has fired college football and MLB host Adnan Virk, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Sunday.

According to Marchand, Virk has been accused of leaking confidential company information to the media on multiple occasions. ESPN reportedly felt that Virk failed to cooperate during the investigation.

Virk was escorted off of the Bristol campus on Friday.

“Adnan Virk no longer works at ESPN,” ESPN vice president Josh Krulewitz told The Post.

Virk, 40, became the studio's lead host for college football game coverage and was a regular host on "Baseball Tonight."

Virk recently signed a new multi-year contract.