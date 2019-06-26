Longtime Outside the Lines anchor Bob Ley joined the show one last time on Wednesday afternoon to share his parting thoughts after announcing his decision to retire earlier that morning.

Ley joined Jeremy Schaap, who has served as the show's interim host during Ley's leave of absence, to say his final goodbye.

"Nothing would please me more than continuing to consume, tune-in, to read and just to see the reaction to great stuff being done here," Ley said. "If anything I did has a small role going forward, then that's good stuff."

"Across 40 years I have enjoyed a professional journey unimaginable when I joined ESPN on its first weekend of existence in 1979," Ley said in his announcement. "Each day since has been a unique adventure, one I embraced for the challenge and unequaled fun of a job like no other. Now, it is time for a change. I will be retiring from ESPN, as of the end of the month."

Ley, 64, clarified that the decision to retire was entirely his own and thanked both the network and fans for a "great run." The decision to retire came as the broadcaster's six-month sabbatical from the network and show was coming to an end. Ley had been with the network since it's launch in 1979.