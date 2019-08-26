Folks, "Sorry, I was doing a radio interview," is not a valid excuse when getting pulled over by the police for talking on your cell phone.

Washington, D.C., sports-radio host Chris Russell learned this the hard way on Monday when he was pulled over mid-interview with colleague Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan.

They were talking sports when sirens could be heard on an audio clip posted by the station

"Dukes, I think I’m getting pulled over," Russell said. "This is awesome."

Russell said on the clip that he was likely getting pulled over because he was on his cellphone while driving.

Dukes said a little later, "There’s some belly slaps for you, Rooster. Want to keep us on the line and we can talk to Officer Friendly for you?"

Then Russell could be heard saying, "I understand, I’m sorry, I was doing a radio interview. I understand, I’m sorry. Okay, okay!" before the line went dead.

Russell tweeted about the exchange following the moment.

How dare that cop get in the way of my pontificating? https://t.co/3jGAu2UyR2 — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 26, 2019

Boss..i got a $500 ticket ...are u guys gonna help cover it? https://t.co/QZWZRqyGi8 — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) August 26, 2019

Russell isn't the first sports media personality to be pulled over live on the air. NBC Sports' Peter King called into The Dan Patrick Show in early August, but that call was cut short when he was pulled over mid-interview as well.

So if you're doing a radio interview, maybe don't do it while driving.