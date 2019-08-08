NBC Sports' Peter King called into The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday, but that call was cut short when he was pulled over mid-interview.

While speaking with Patrick about the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott, King shared that he had to hang up.

"Hey Dan, guess what? This is hilarious," King said. "I got stopped for talking on a cell phone because I’m talking to you. So now I have to hang up. The cop’s coming to the car. Sorry about that."

When the line went dead, Patrick and crew made bets on whether King would end up with a ticket.

King, who left Sports Illustrated in 2018 after 29 years with the company, called back later in the show to share the news.

"Of course I got a ticket," King said. "I mean, I said to the cop 'I’m on with Dan Patrick.' And he said ‘Here’s your ticket.' That was fun."