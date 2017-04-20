Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Paul Annacone

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Paul Annacone in the studio. Annacone discusses Roger Federer's surging 2017 season, the reasons he believes Federer has been able to succeed at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami, and his predictions on what he thinks he will do for the French Open and Wimbledon. Wertheim and Annacone also talk about on-court coaching and confidence on the court. A former player who reached as high as No. 12 in the rankings, Annacone discusses how he transitioned from a player to TV, his current role as a Tennis Channel analyst and more.

​Also on the podcast, Annacone discusses his upcoming book, Coaching for Life, and the types of lessons and information it will contain.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

