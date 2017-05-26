These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Firefighters were called in after shrubbery caught fire at Wimbledon on Friday, weeks before the famous grand slam tournament is set to take place.

The fire broke out by the practice courts close to Gate 1, near the All England Tennis Club’s No. 1 court, and required 21 firefighters to extinguish.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown. Greenery and part of a temporary marquee were the only items seriously damaged.

“Four fire engines and 21 firefighters and officers have been called to reports of a fire in the practice court area of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club on Church Road in Wimbledon,” the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. “The fire damaged around one tonne (sic) of mixed building materials, around 20 metres of hedgerow and a small section of a temporary marquee. The Brigade was called at 1233 and the fire was under control at 1322. Crews from Tooting, Wandsworth, Fulham and New Malden fire stations are at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”