PARIS – Two players with 10 French Open titles and 26 majors between them played simultaneously on Monday on Day 2 of the 2017 French Open.

In the first match of the Agassi Era, the defending champ Novak Djokovic turned in a straight-sets win over Marcel Granollers. Djokovic’s serve betrayed him at times, but overall, it was a drama-free day.

Aiming for his 10th title at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal played two strong sets and one meh set but was never really threatened by the erratic Frenchman (redundant?) Benoit Paire.

No suprise @rafaelnadal is right at home on clay. Match point is worth a 👀#RG17 pic.twitter.com/Kp2DaODuX8 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2017

It is one of the small joys—and slight frustrations—of the first few days of a major. With so many matches going on, some results—meaningful, sometimes career-shaping results—get lost in the folds. Three such results from Monday on Day 2 of the 2017 French Open:

• CiCi Bellis, the Californian who just turned 18 and is already in the top 50, won her match in three sets on Monday, the latest move in her ascent. Usually passing up Stanford is a questionable idea. Perhaps not in this case.

• Jack Sock is America's best hope on clay. Or so we all said prior to the event. Now, the past tense is in order. Sock lost in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 to lefty Jiri Vesely.

• Want a player to watch? How about Sam Stosur, a former finalist who likes these conditions and advanced on Monday with ease, beating Kristina Kucova 7-5, 6-1.