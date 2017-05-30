Tennis

Maxime Hamou banned from French Open after forcibly kissing reporter on air

Dan Gartland
27 minutes ago

French Open officials have banished Maxime Hamou from Roland Garros for the rest of the tournament after he forcibly kissed Eurosport reporter Maly Thomas during an interview on Monday. 

Hamou lost his first-round match Monday to Pablo Cuevas and was interviewed live on Eurosport by Thomas after the match. Hamou threw his arm around her shoulder and kissed her on the neck and head as she attempted to duck away. Some of Thomas’s colleagues in the studio laughed and clapped during the episode. 

“If it had not been live on air, I would have punched him,” Thomas told the French version of Huffington Post, describing the incident as “frankly unpleasant.” 

“These situations are trivialized and should not be,” she added. 

The French tennis federation issued a statement about Hamou’s “reprehensible behavior” and said he will be investigated “for improper conduct.” A Eurosport statement also called Hamou’s actions “highly inappropriate.”

Hamou, 21, is ranked No. 287 in the world.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters