PARIS – Four quick hits on Day 4 action at Roland Garros.

• Novak Djokovic has played six sets in the Agassi era. He has won six sets.

• Here’s Steve Johnson after an emotional win against Borna Coric.

• All hail doubles specialist Nick Kyrgios. The 18th-seed teamed with Jordan Thompson to take out second seeds Nicolas Mahut and Pierre Hugues Herbert in straight sets.

• Margaret Court is spewing hate again. Here’s a cut-and-paste damage control statement we offer free of charge from Tennis Australia: “While Margaret Court was a great tennis champion, we do not support and condone her recent remarks. While we have no plans to rename her eponymous stadium at this time, players who do not feel comfortable playing in Margaret Court Arena will be accommodated accordingly.”

Onward, to three more storylines on Wednesday at the French Open: