Earlier this year, Serena Williams inadvertently announced on Snapchat that she was expecting a child. Now her older sister may have accidentally revealed the child's gender.

After Venus Williams's second-round victory on Wednesday at Roland Garros, Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena's coach and a TV commentator) asked Venus what she wanted Serena's child to call her.

"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" Venus said.

She? Did Venus just reveal that Serena's having a girl? Or was she just using "she" in a general sense? Here's video of the exchange, which starts around the one-minute mark:

Also, Venus and Mouratoglou sang "Say My Name" for some reason.

Say my name pic.twitter.com/Y6XtEnyDS4 — David Hughes (@davidihughes) May 31, 2017

It seems the Backhand Boys have some competition.