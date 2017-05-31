Tennis

Did Venus Williams accidentally reveal that Serena is expecting a baby girl?

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Earlier this year, Serena Williams inadvertently announced on Snapchat that she was expecting a child. Now her older sister may have accidentally revealed the child's gender. 

After Venus Williams's second-round victory on Wednesday at Roland Garros, Patrick Mouratoglou (Serena's coach and a TV commentator) asked Venus what she wanted Serena's child to call her. 

"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" Venus said. 

She? Did Venus just reveal that Serena's having a girl? Or was she just using "she" in a general sense? Here's video of the exchange, which starts around the one-minute mark: 

 

Also, Venus and Mouratoglou sang "Say My Name" for some reason.  

It seems the Backhand Boys have some competition. 

