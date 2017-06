19-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a comeback win over last year’s French Open semifinalist Sam Stosur on Sunday. World No. 47 Ostapenko advanced to her first career Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over 2010 French Open finalist Stosur.

Ostapenko will face Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals, after the No. 11 seed defeated No. 8-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 on Sunday. Ostapenko leads the head-to-head match-up against Wozniacki 3-0, including wins on clay in Charleston and Prague this season.