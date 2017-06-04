Kristina Mladenovic rode the French crowd on a packed Suzanne-Leglen court to help lift her over defending champion Garbine Muguruza on Sunday. After nearly two hours, Mladenovic defeated Muguruza 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

No. 13-seed Mladenovic started the match off strong, blanking Muguruza from first ball in the opening set. But as the match went on Muguruza settled in—as the crowd settled down—and the Spaniard found her groove in the second set to force a decider. In the third set, Mladenovic again relied on the crowd to lift her game.

.@KikiMladenovic on absolutely CRUISE control...



The French favorite wins the opening set 6-1 off defending champ Muguruza. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/PwdG05OXwy — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 4, 2017

Defending champ Muguruza falls, and admonishes the pro-Kiki crowd on her way to the locker room. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/CzxzPVoPvu — Chris Oddo (@TheFanChild) June 4, 2017

Mladenovic's serve seemed to be the key stat in the match. Despite hitting 16 double faults for the match, Mladenovic was able to hold onto a lead in the final set to defeat Muguruza and advance to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. She also advances to only her second career major quarterfinal (2015 U.S. Open).

Mugu out - Will have a first time @rolandgarros winner in the women's draw. And if it's anyone other than Venus, a first time slam winner... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) June 4, 2017

Mladenovic will move into the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between Venus Williams and Timea Bacsinszky.