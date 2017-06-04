Tennis

Kristina Mladenovic upsets defending champion Garbine Muguruza at French Open

Jamie Lisanti
an hour ago

Kristina Mladenovic rode the French crowd on a packed Suzanne-Leglen court to help lift her over defending champion Garbine Muguruza on Sunday. After nearly two hours, Mladenovic defeated Muguruza 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

No. 13-seed Mladenovic started the match off strong, blanking Muguruza from first ball in the opening set. But as the match went on Muguruza settled in—as the crowd settled down—and the Spaniard found her groove in the second set to force a decider. In the third set, Mladenovic again relied on the crowd to lift her game.

Mladenovic's serve seemed to be the key stat in the match. Despite hitting 16 double faults for the match, Mladenovic was able to hold onto a lead in the final set to defeat Muguruza and advance to the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. She also advances to only her second career major quarterfinal (2015 U.S. Open). 

Mladenovic will move into the quarterfinals to face the winner of the match between Venus Williams and Timea Bacsinszky. 

