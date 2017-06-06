These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Novak Djokovic will meet Dominic Thiem on Tuesday in the quarterfinal of the 2017 French Open.

Djokovic is the defending champion, but his last Grand Slam title came a year ago at Roland Garros. Djokovic has looked shaky at times over the last year, though he seems to be gaining some confidence in this year's edition of the French Open. After escaping Diego Schwartzman in five sets in the round of 32—Djokovic feel behind before destroying Schwartzman in the final two sets—Djokovic beat Albert Ramos–Vinolas in straight sets in the fourth round. Thiem will be Djokovic's biggest test of the tournament so far.

Thiem had an excellent clay court season, though Djokovic crushed him at the Italian Open last month.

The winner will likely play Rafael Nadal in the semifinal.

How to watch

Time: Tuesday afternoon ET (pending a weather delay)

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.