Tennis

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs. Dominic Thiem: 2017 French Open TV, live stream

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Stanley Kay
37 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic will meet Dominic Thiem on Tuesday in the quarterfinal of the 2017 French Open. 

Djokovic is the defending champion, but his last Grand Slam title came a year ago at Roland Garros. Djokovic has looked shaky at times over the last year, though he seems to be gaining some confidence in this year's edition of the French Open. After escaping Diego Schwartzman in five sets in the round of 32—Djokovic feel behind before destroying Schwartzman in the final two sets—Djokovic beat Albert Ramos–Vinolas in straight sets in the fourth round. Thiem will be Djokovic's biggest test of the tournament so far. 

Thiem had an excellent clay court season, though Djokovic crushed him at the Italian Open last month. 

The winner will likely play Rafael Nadal in the semifinal.

How to watch

Time: Tuesday afternoon ET (pending a weather delay)

TV: Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters