Tennis

Rafael Nadal looks better than ever heading into French Open semifinal vs. Dominic Thiem

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

Rafael Nadal has been at his Nadal-est this event. This has been 10 days of immaculate tennis, custom-made for clay courts. Nadal may consider himself an "old" 31-year-old. But it’s as though he decided to start the year by changing into the costume of a younger player. He required only 10 games on Wednesday, advancing when his countryman opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, retired with an abdominal injury at 6-2, 2-0.

Nadal has not only done everything right so far. Nadal has not only won a higher percentage of second serve points than first serve points. He is also expending very little precious energy. After Wednesday’s shortened shift, his five matches here averaged less than 90 minutes. His 10th title is no forgone conclusion. In the semifinals, he will play No. 6-seed Thiem, the last man to beat him (and the last man to beat him on clay). Regardless of those stats, Nadal could scarcely be better positioned.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters