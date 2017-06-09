Tennis

Live updates: Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka in French Open semifinals

In the first men's semifinal at Roland Garros on Friday, No. 1 Andy Murray takes on No. 3-seed Stan Wawrinka. A champion at the French Open in 2015, Wawrinka comes into the semifinals having not dropped a set, but he faces top-ranked Murray, who beat the Swiss in four sets in last year's French Open semifinals. Overall, Murray leads their head-to-head series 10-7 but he says regardless of their previous meetings, he's going to have to elevate his level.

"I don't know how Stan is going to play on Friday. I don't know how I'm going to play," Murray said after beating Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals. "Last year, obviously, I feel like I played some really good tennis and managed to win the match, but you have no idea. You don't know what the conditions will be like in a few days."

Murray is looking to reach his 10th Grand Slam final, while Wawrinka will make his fourth major final if he is victorious. Who will advance? 

Follow along belong for live updates, analysis and commentary on the match below, starting at 12:45 p.m. local time in Paris, 6:45 a.m. ET.

