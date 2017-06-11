Tennis

Tennis world reacts to Rafael Nadal's 10th French Open victory

0:31 | Tennis
Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko triumphs at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka to win a record-setting 10th French Open title.

No man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major since the Open era began in 1968. Nadal has won 15 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Nadal withdrew from competition before the third round in 2016 because of a wrist injury. Athletes, coaches and other members of the tennis community celebrated Nadal's victory on Sunday as the Spanish star now appears to be back to full strength.

With his 15th Grand Slam title, Nadal broke his tie with Pete Sampras for second place on the all-time Grand Slam trophies list. Roger Federer remains atop with 18 Grand Slam titles.

