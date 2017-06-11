Tennis world reacts to Rafael Nadal's 10th French Open victory

Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka to win a record-setting 10th French Open title.

No man or woman has won 10 championships at the same major since the Open era began in 1968. Nadal has won 15 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Nadal withdrew from competition before the third round in 2016 because of a wrist injury. Athletes, coaches and other members of the tennis community celebrated Nadal's victory on Sunday as the Spanish star now appears to be back to full strength.

It is so cool to have played in the era of Federer and Nadal. The two greatest players of all time in the same era. Amazing. Congrats Rafa — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 11, 2017

What an amazing tournament for the king. Remarkable achievement @RafaelNadal 👑🙌🏻1️⃣0️⃣🏆 #RG17 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 11, 2017

10 ...... 10 ....... 10 ..... you can say it as much as you want. It's so not normal. Huge respect for @RafaelNadal .. pleasure to watch — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 11, 2017

Crying with you @RafaelNadal Best of the best☝🏼 #10 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) June 11, 2017

Dear @RafaelNadal well done on your well deserved #Decima ...I haven't seen anyone play as strong & as good as you were today, ever ! #rg17 — Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) June 11, 2017

This is what we call a clinic! @RafaelNadal is the GREATEST CLAY COURT PLAYER THAT HAS EVER LIVED! Watch & appreciate this greatness! @nbc — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 11, 2017

With his 15th Grand Slam title, Nadal broke his tie with Pete Sampras for second place on the all-time Grand Slam trophies list. Roger Federer remains atop with 18 Grand Slam titles.