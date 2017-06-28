Tennis

Serena Williams, John McEnroe and the men vs. women debate

0:54 | Tennis
John McEnroe refuses to apologize to Serena Williams
Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

We’ll start with a story: a few days before the French Open, John McEnroe delivered a commencement address at the Trinity School in Manhattan, which he and his kids attended. By multiple accounts, it was a tremendous speech, tremendously delivered. It was strongly progressive and political, with more than a few zings at Donald Trump. I bring this up, yes, to point out that McEnroe is nobody’s caveman, especially on social issues. But I also bring this up to show that McEnroe knows the power of words; and the problems that arise when they are used sloppily.

PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images

The underlying thought exercise here—how would a top female fare against a male player?—is reasonable, especially for a casual follower. Unlike other sports, in tennis men and women perform simultaneously. This is a great virtue of the sport. I have friends who are insane NBA fans but can’t name the WNBA team in their town. In tennis, fans might prefer one tour over the other. But no one says, “I like the Williams sisters but who’s that muscular Spanish guy?” We think nothing of watching Federer take the court and Sharapova following him. We are less likely to wonder how, say, Diana Taurasi would fare in the NBA or Abby Wambach would fare on an MLS team because the leagues never intersect.

Not so tennis. With equal prize money adding to the sense of parity but fueling the discussion, it’s natural (logical, even) to wonder why there isn’t one circuit—mid-sentence trivia break: equestrian is a unisex Olympic sport—or how the best top female pro would fare against a male counterpart. The factual answer: likely not well. McEnroe was correct.

But as a matter of public discourse, the premise should be rejected and the answer should have been: “who cares?” The best woman would not likely beat the best male or the 100th male or even the 500th male. The same way Alabama would not beat the worst NFL team. Different leagues, different classes of competition, different bodies. Yet millions of fans are entertained watching Alabama and prefer college football to the NFL. Why? All sorts of reasons, some tribal, some aesthetic. But mostly because, against their relevant competition, Alabama is the best. The end. Likewise, Serena Williams competes in women’s tennis and is the best there ever was. End of discussion. She would not beat Nadal. She would also lose a race to Usain Bolt, a fight to Ronda Rousey, and regatta in the America’s Cup. And so what?

Tennis
John McEnroe refuses to apologize to Serena Williams for controversial comments

Even tennis reinforces this, intuiting that these two tours that compete simultaneously and are paid equally—adding to the value proposition—are nevertheless distinct and not meant to be pitted against each other. We talk about top-seeded Andy Murray, without bothering to mention it’s the men’s division only. We talk about French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko without stopping to point out that it was the women’s title she won.

McEnroe’s sloppy response played out, predictably. An old (white) man was diminishing the career of a younger (black) woman. That Serena was not there to defend herself because she is profoundly pregnant didn’t exactly help the optics either, underscoring gender differences in the most vivid way possible. (I think we can all agree: even the best man in his division would not rank in the top 700 in baby delivery.) Serena’s responding tweets were perfect but didn’t exactly douse the controversy either.

Tennis
Mailbag: Should you root for Novak Djokovic's comeback story?

Even for a guy who’s been given great latitude over the years for his ready-fire-aim approach—“No bullshit” is the phrase splashed across the back cover of the book that McEnroe is currently promoting—this was an unforced error, intentional or not.

And while my gut is “not,” the history and context are important here, too. For years, McEnroe has not merely wondered how he’d fare against Serena, he has actively courted Serena for a Battle of the Sexes II event. It almost happened in Florida more than a decade ago and it resulted in a lawsuit. Cynically, you hope this time McEnroe didn’t speak so indelicately to revive interest.

Tennis
Pregnant Serena Williams is stunning on new Vanity Fair cover

Inasmuch as there’s anything ironic here, in the follow-up question in this ill-fated interview McEnroe was asked what he wanted next. His response: “I need to find that inner peace, but that’s difficult for me.”

More irony? Later this summer Emma Stone stars as Billie Jean King, Steve Carrell stars as Bobby Riggs (Sarah Silverman steals the show as Gladys Heldman) and we get the Battle of the Sexes movie. And with it comes another chance to revisit this topic.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters