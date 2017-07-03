The current issue of the New Yorker features Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, a riddle, wrapped in an enigma, wrapped in a headband. In what is either brutal timing or ideal timing, Kyrgios was eliminated from the tournament before lunch.

"I was doing everything I could to help it"



Clearly compromised with a hip injury, Kyrgios limped through two sets against France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert—a classically stylish, stylishly classic player, by the way—before calling it a day. Kyrgios is only 22, still a pup in the new tennis dog years. But his Grand Slam results so far this year have been bitterly disappointing. Can he salvage his year in New York?