Tennis

Emotional Venus Williams breaks down in tears in Wimbledon post-match press conference

1:04 | Tennis
Lawsuit filed in fatal crash involving Venus Williams
Jamie Lisanti
an hour ago

No. 10-seed Venus Williams advanced to the second round at Wimbledon on Monday with a 7-6(7), 6-4 win over Elise Mertens, but her post-match press conference took an emotional turn.

Williams broke down in tears after she was asked about the fatal automobile accident she was involved in. On Friday, Williams wrote on her Facebook that she was "devastated and heartbroken" by the accident. When asked about the post, Venus started to break down.

"There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating," Williams said. "I'm completely speechless." The moderator stopped the conference shortly after and Venus left the room for a minute, before returning to answer a few additional questions about her match. 

Williams will be facing a lawsuit from the family of the man who died after the accident earlier this month. Williams was driving her vehicle in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on June 9, when she approached an intersection. A driver of another vehicle said that Williams sped into the intersection, a fact that Williams' lawyer disputes. Her attorney says Williams entered the intersection on a green light that turned red during the turn and that she got stuck in the intersection because of oncoming traffic. The vehicles collided and the accident left 78-year-old Jerome Barson with head injuries. Barson died two weeks later.

Tennis
Legal hurdles face Venus Williams after her involvement in fatal car accident

Williams was going only five miles an hour when she entered the intersection and authorities say no evidence that alcohol, drugs or texting while driving were factors in the accident.

In the second round at Wimbledon, Venus will next face Qiang Wang.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters