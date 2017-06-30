Tennis star Venus Williams will be facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died after an automobile accident earlier this month.

An attorney for Linda Barson, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" Friday that her family will sue Williams and are trying to gather more information about the crash.

"At this point we are attempting to both preserve the evidence and gain access to evidence," Michael Steinger said. "There were video cameras placed at guard houses where Ms. Williams lives, police have refused after multiple requests to turn those over to us, and we would like to see visual portrayal of the accident on those videos. They have impounded all the vehicles and have impeded our ability to do our investigation and move forward. Not sure what their reasoning is. They have refused to turn them over to us at this point."

Williams was driving her vehicle in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on June 9, when she approached an intersection. A driver of another vehicle said that Williams sped into the intersection, a fact that Williams lawyer disputes.

Her attorney says Williams entered the intersection on a green light that turned red during the turn and that she got stuck in the intersection because of oncoming traffic.

The vehicles collided and the accident left 78-year-old Jerome Barson with head injuries. Barson died two weeks later.

Williams was going only five miles an hour when she entered the intersection and authorities say no evidence that alcohol, drugs or texting while driving were factors in the accident.

Williams is the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon, which is set to begin on Monday.