Tennis

Petra Kvitova loses to American Madison Brengle in second round at Wimbledon

Jamie Lisanti
41 minutes ago

Petra Kvitova's run at Wimbledon has come to an end. 

The No. 11-seed was defeated by American Madison Brengle 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the second round at The All England Club on Wednesday. After losing the first set, Kvitova fought back to win the second but in the third set, she called the trainer over, who checked her blood pressure as she was visibly struggling in the heat.

Two-time champion Kvitova entered the tournament as a favorite, especially after winning the title at the grass court lead-up in Birmingham. After playing at Roland Garros and Birmingham, the Czech was playing in only her third tournament of the year at Wimbledon after recovering from a left hand injury she suffered during a knife attack in late December 2016. 

Brengle led the head-to-head against Kvitova 2-1 heading into the match on Wednesday. 

