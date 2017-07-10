Tennis

Rafael Nadal loses to Gilles Muller in five-set battle at Wimbledon

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Rafael Nadal lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller on Monday afternoon. Muller defeated Nadal, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13 in a match that lasted more than four hours.

Nadal needed to reach the final at Wimbledon to surpass Andy Murray as the top-ranked player in the world.

Before Monday, Nadal led the all-time head-to-head series 5–1 with Muller's only win coming in the second round at Wimbledon in 2005. Nadal defeated Muller at Wimbledon in 2011 and reached the final before losing to Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard star has not made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon since 2011. He missed last year's tournament due to a wrist injury.

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Top storylines from Wimbledon Week 1

Nadal's return from years of foot, knee and wrist injuries has been fairly successful this year. He reached the Australian Open final and then won the French Open to capture his 10th title at Roland Garros last month.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters