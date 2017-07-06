Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Top storylines from Wimbledon Week 1

The SI Staff
On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim checks in from the first week at the All England Club at Wimbledon, where the top seeds still remain on both the men's and women's sides, but both titles are still very much up for grabs. Wertheim talks with SI tennis producer Jamie Lisanti and the pair discusses the current storylines surrounding the tournament, including Bethanie Mattek-Sands' injury, Bernard Tomic's comments and his dropped racket sponsor, retirements on the men's side, the favorites in the women's draw with Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova out of the tournament and more.

Wertheim also names the players that have impressed him the most during the first week of play at Wimbledon.

