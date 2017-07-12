Andy Murray is being praised for his quick thinking when a reporter glossed over women’s tennis during his press conference on Wednesday.

Murray had just lost to American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. With the win, Querrey became the first American man to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick reached the semis at the 2009 Australian Open.

A reporter asked Murray about Querrey’s achievement but neglected to mention that several American women have had Grand Slam success during their male counterparts’ drought. That’s when Murray jumped in with a clarification.

Sir Andrew Murray is NOT amused with your casual sexism! #wimbledon pic.twitter.com/a6pTpHCFSr — Jamie (@_JamieMac_) July 12, 2017

Murray’s mom was among those who applauded him online.

Serena Williams isn’t the only American woman finding success on the big stage, either. Her sister Venus made the final at this year’s Australian Open, and younger players Coco Vandeweghe​ and Madison Keys have both reached semis in the last three years.