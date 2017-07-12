Tennis

Andy Murray didn’t miss a beat correcting this reporter who ignored women’s tennis

0:41 | Tennis
Sam Querrey upsets No. 1 and defending champ Andy Murray at Wimbledon
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Andy Murray is being praised for his quick thinking when a reporter glossed over women’s tennis during his press conference on Wednesday. 

Murray had just lost to American Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. With the win, Querrey became the first American man to reach the semifinals at a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick reached the semis at the 2009 Australian Open.

A reporter asked Murray about Querrey’s achievement but neglected to mention that several American women have had Grand Slam success during their male counterparts’ drought. That’s when Murray jumped in with a clarification. 

Murray’s mom was among those who applauded him online. 

Serena Williams isn’t the only American woman finding success on the big stage, either. Her sister Venus made the final at this year’s Australian Open, and younger players Coco Vandeweghe​ and Madison Keys have both reached semis in the last three years. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters