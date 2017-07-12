Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Johanna Konta

Scooby Axson
Wednesday July 12th, 2017

Venus Williams continues her march to a possible sixth Wimbledon title when she takes on Britain's Johanna Konta in one semifinal at Wimbledon.

Williams is appearing in her 22nd Grand Slam semifinal of her career, while Konta, who is ranked No. 6 in the world, it will be her second Grand Slam semifinal.

It's also the first semifinal appearance at Wimbledon by any British woman in 39 years.

The two women have only met five times, with Konta winning three matches. Their last meeting was at the Italian Open in May, which was won by Williams in three sets.

Here's how to watch Williams vs. Konta

Time: Coverage starts at 8 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPNApp

