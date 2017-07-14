These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Roger Federer continue his march to an eighth Wimbledon men's singles title as he takes on Tomas Berdych in the semifinals on Friday.

Federer is the only one of the big four left, as No. 1-seeded Andy Murray, No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Rafael Nadal have all lost.

The 35–year-old Federer has romped through the tournament so far without losing a set. He comes into the match against Berdych will less than 50 unforced errors at the All England Club this year.

Berdych beat No. 8 seed Dominic Thiem in the fourth round before beating Djokovic in the quarters after he retired due to injury.

Here's how to watch Federer vs. Berdych.

Time: Coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET. Friday.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPNApp

Radio: The Wimbledon Radio Channel