Athletes pay tribute to Roger Federer's record eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer captured his record eighth Wimbledon title by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court on Sunday afternoon.

The victory also marks Federer's 19th Grand Slam title. His previous victory in Wimbledon came in 2012. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon final.

Federer, 35, recorded his first Wimbledon title in 2003 and then won the next four years that followed.

Here's how athletes around the world reacted to Federer's record-setting performance:

🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 — John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017

Seeing @rogerfederer lift another grand slam trophy, another Wimbledon trophy.... just gives me goosebumps 😭😍 Congrats Roger!!! 🎉🙌🏼 — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 16, 2017

Huge congratulations to @rogerfederer on his historic achievement! 8️⃣🏆🐐Well done to @cilic_marin too. A great @Wimbledon, one for the ages! — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2017

El mejor deportista de la historia @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/D0eATRCccQ — Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) July 16, 2017

2017

Australian Open: Federer

Indian Wells: Federer

Miami: Federer

Monte Carlo: Nadal

Madrid: Nadal

French Open: Nadal

Wimbledon: Federer

😳💪 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 16, 2017

Cada vez más grande @rogerfederer!!! 🙌 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) July 16, 2017

8 Wimbledon titles.... incredible — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017

Federers a legend foreal — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 16, 2017

THE MAN DIDN'T DROP A SET 🐐 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017

🏆X19 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017

Roger the GOAT

🐐🎾🏆 — Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 16, 2017

The U.S. Open is the next Grand Slam tournament and will begin on August 28.