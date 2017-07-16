Tennis

Athletes pay tribute to Roger Federer's record eighth Wimbledon title

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Roger Federer captured his record eighth Wimbledon title by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court on Sunday afternoon.

The victory also marks Federer's 19th Grand Slam title. His previous victory in Wimbledon came in 2012. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon final.

Federer, 35, recorded his first Wimbledon title in 2003 and then won the next four years that followed.

Here's how athletes around the world reacted to Federer's record-setting performance:

The U.S. Open is the next Grand Slam tournament and will begin on August 28.

