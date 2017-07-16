Athletes pay tribute to Roger Federer's record eighth Wimbledon title
Roger Federer captured his record eighth Wimbledon title by defeating Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court on Sunday afternoon.
The victory also marks Federer's 19th Grand Slam title. His previous victory in Wimbledon came in 2012. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2014 and 2015 Wimbledon final.
Federer, 35, recorded his first Wimbledon title in 2003 and then won the next four years that followed.
Here's how athletes around the world reacted to Federer's record-setting performance:
Slam Wimbledon 19 @rogerfederer 👏🏼 #sw19 #wimbledon #welldone— Tomáš Berdych (@tomasberdych) July 16, 2017
🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐 🐐— John Isner (@JohnIsner) July 16, 2017
Seeing @rogerfederer lift another grand slam trophy, another Wimbledon trophy.... just gives me goosebumps 😭😍 Congrats Roger!!! 🎉🙌🏼— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) July 16, 2017
Huge congratulations to @rogerfederer on his historic achievement! 8️⃣🏆🐐Well done to @cilic_marin too. A great @Wimbledon, one for the ages!— Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2017
El mejor deportista de la historia @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/D0eATRCccQ— Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) July 16, 2017
2017— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 16, 2017
Australian Open: Federer
Indian Wells: Federer
Miami: Federer
Monte Carlo: Nadal
Madrid: Nadal
French Open: Nadal
Wimbledon: Federer
😳💪
Congratulations to @GarbiMuguruza and @rogerfederer for being crowned #Wimbledon champions this year!— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) July 16, 2017
RF19!! 🇨🇭🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @ATPWorldTour @ATPChallenger— Marcelo Arevalo (@CheloArevaloATP) July 16, 2017
Wimbled8n @rogerfederer— Mikael Ymer (@MikaelYmer) July 16, 2017
Cada vez más grande @rogerfederer!!! 🙌— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) July 16, 2017
8 Wimbledon titles.... incredible— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 16, 2017
Federers a legend foreal— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) July 16, 2017
THE MAN DIDN'T DROP A SET 🐐— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017
🏆X19— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 16, 2017
Roger the GOAT— Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) July 16, 2017
🐐🎾🏆
Let's gooooo!!! #Fed #Wimbledon— Sammy Solis (@Sammy22Solis) July 16, 2017
The U.S. Open is the next Grand Slam tournament and will begin on August 28.