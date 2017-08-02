Attorneys for the family of a man killed after a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams are asking to search her cellphone, reports the Palm Beach Post.

According to the paper, attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion Friday requesting to have an expert examine Williams' phone to see if she was using her phone before the crash.

Palm Beach Gardens police have said that Williams was in the middle of the intersection when the light turned red. A vehicle driven by Barson's wife then drove through the green little, hitting Williams’s vehicle.

Jerome Barson, 78, was a passenger in the car his wife was driving and died two weeks after the crash.

"Evidence gathered thus far indicates (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed in her reaction to applicable traffic signals and/or surrounding traffic,” the motion reads.

The crash is still under investigation after investigations initially told Williams she was at fault.