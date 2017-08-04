Tennis

Stan Wawrinka Shuts Down 2017 Season Due to Knee Injury

Jamie Lisanti
2 hours ago

The reigning U.S. Open champion will not defend his title this year. 

On Friday, the 2016 U.S. Open champion and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka announced that he will not play for the remainder of the 2017 season, due to a knee injury. In a post on Facebook, Wawrinka said he and his team had to make "a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention" on his left knee.

The World No. 4 pulled out of the ATP Masters 1000 series tournament in Montreal and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati earlier in the week.

The decision comes after Novak Djokovic announced last week that he would also end his 2017 season, due to an elbow injury.

