Tennis

Rafael Nadal Upset By Denis Shapovalov In Round of 16 At Rogers Cup

Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal lost his round of 16 match in the Rogers Cup on Thursday to Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Shapovalov, 18, was the youngest player since Nadal in 2004 to reach the round of 16 in a Masters Series tournament.

After losing the opening set, Shapovalov stormed back to take the second 6-4. Neither Shapovalov or Nadal could create separation during the third set that went into a tiebreak. Shapovalov come back from down 3-0 in the tiebreak to take the set 7-6 (4) and win the match.

In the quarterfinals, Shapovalov will take on Adrian Mannarino.

 

