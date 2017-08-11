Tennis

Report: Victoria Azarenka Could Miss U.S. Open Due to Custody Battle

0:36 | Tennis
Stan Wawrinka Shuts Down 2017 Season Due to Knee Injury
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Victoria Azarenka could be forced to miss the U.S. Open due to a custody battle with her child's father, according to a TMZ Sports report

According to the report, Azarenka and Billy McKeague split up in July, after Wimbledon, and McKeague has filed for custody for their eight-month old son in California. TMZ is reporting that a judge told Azarenka that the child cannot leave the state until the dispute is settled, and Azarenka is unwilling to leave the child with McKeague because she does not think he is capable of caring for him. Azarenka reportedly has a valid custody order from Belarus, but the judge won't defer to the Belarus court.

Tennis
Mailbag: Young Americans With the Best Chance at a Grand Slam Breakthrough

The dispute is reportedly not going to end before October at the earliest. The U.S. Open kicks off on Aug. 28. 

Azarenka, 28, pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Friday, citing a "family matter." When contacted by SI, a rep for Azarenka declined to comment on the situation.

Azarenka has won two Australian Open titles and became World No. 1 in 2012. She is currently ranked No. 203, though she only returned to tennis in June after taking extensive time off to give birth to her son. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters