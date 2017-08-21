Victoria Azarenka has withdrawn from the 2017 U.S. Open due to an "ongoing family situation."

Azarenka released the following statement on Monday: "I am sadly unable to compete in this year's U.S. Open due to my ongoing family situation that I am working through. While I will dearly miss being in New York and playing in one of my favorite tournaments where I have enjoyed some of the best moments in my career, I am already looking forward to being back next year."

Last week, Azarenka released a statement explaining the details of the custody dispute with her child's father.

"Shortly after Wimbledon, Leo’s father and I separated and as we work to resolve some of the legal processes, the way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the U.S. Open this year is if I leave Leo behind in California, which I’m not willing to do," Azarenka wrote in a "personal note" on Twitter.

After Azarenka and Billy McKeague split up in July, McKeague filed for custody for their eight-month old son, Leo, in California, according to a TMZ Sports report. Until the dispute is settled, the child cannot leave the state. Azarenka reportedly has a valid custody order from Belarus, but the judge won't defer to the Belarus court.

The dispute is reportedly not going to end before October at the earliest; the U.S. Open kicks off on Aug. 28. Azarenka is currently ranked No. 204 and returned to tennis in June after taking time off to give birth to her son.