How to Watch the 2017 U.S. Open Draw: Time, Live Stream, Results

Maria Sharapova Awarded U.S. Open Wild Card, First Grand Slam Since Doping Ban
2 hours ago

The 2017 U.S. Open draw will take place on Friday at noon ET. 

For the first time, the draw will be open to the public. The event will take place at the Seaport District in New York City. 

Rafael Nadal and Karolina Pliskova are the top two seeds in the men's and women's singles draws, respectively. Nadal is a two-time winner of the U.S. Open, while Pliskova reached the final last year. 

On the men's side, Andy Murray and Roger Federer are the No. 2 and 3 seeds, while Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic round out the top five. On the women's side, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki follow Pliskova. 

The 2017 U.S. Open also marks the return of Maria Sharapova to Grand Slam play after a doping ban. Serena Williams remains sidelined due to her pregnancy. Several top men's players—Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic—are skipping the event due to injury. 

See how to watch the draw below. 

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

Live stream: Watch live on the U.S. Open's website. 

 

