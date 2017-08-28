Before a much-anticipated opening match between Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep, country singer Shania Twain will perform on Arthur Ashe Stadium as part of the 2017 U.S. Open opening night ceremony.

Twain, who celebrates her 52nd birthday on Monday, is expected to sing some of her biggest hits, including "Man! I feel Like a Woman!" and "That Don’t Impress Me Much," as well as songs from her upcoming album, titled NOW, which will be released on Sept. 29. The album will be her first since 2002.

It's @usopen day, I can't wait to perform. What a way to spend my birthday! Tune into ESPN 2 from 7:15pm for the opening ceremony! 🎾 pic.twitter.com/7TCpgGi1Pl — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 28, 2017

The opening night ceremony will also feature USTA President Katrina Adams and Billie Jean King, who will help start a celebration for the 20th anniversary of Arthur Ashe Stadium. When the stadium officially opened in 1997, Whitney Houston performed “One Moment in Time."

Last year, the U.S. Open opening night ceremony featured Phil Collins, and in previous years, Josh Groban (2015), Fitz & the Tantrums (2014) and Lenny Kravitz (2013) also performed.

After Sharapova vs. Halep, the U.S. Open night session will conclude with a first-round match between No. 4-seed Alexander Zverev and Darian King. Early winners in the first session on Day 1 include Garbine Muguruza, Petra Kvitova, Steve Johnson, Kyle Edmund and more.