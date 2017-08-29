Tennis

How Tuesday's U.S. Open Weather Delay Affects the Tournament Schedule

2:10 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Lack of Big Names Shouldn't Impact Competition
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Rain disrupted the 2017 U.S. Open on Tuesday, halting play on all courts save for Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

A number of matches were suspended midway through after officials stopped play. Under the roof on Ashe, Naomi Osaka upset No. 6 Angelique Kerber and No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Dusan Lajovic. Top seed Karolina Pliskova cruised to victory in Tuesday's opening match on Ashe. 

Elsewhere, though, only three matches concluded before the rain delay began. The tournament announced Tuesday afternoon that the rest of the day's matches, save for those in Arthur Ashe Stadium and one other, had been postponed. 

The tournament will play catch-up on Wednesday, when skies are expected to be clear. As of 5:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach 79 degrees with little chance of rain. A number of matches initially scheduled for Wednesday will be pushed to Thursday. 

To see the full order of play for Wednesday, click here. Here's a look at Wednesday's order of play for Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Arthur Ashe Stadium

11 a.m. ET start

Evgeniya Rodina vs. Eugenie Bouchard (R1)

Not before: 1 p.m. ET

Henri Laaksonen vs. No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro (R1)

Timea Babos vs. Maria Sharapova (R2)

7 p.m. ET start

Oceane Dodin vs. No. 9 Venus Williams (R2)

No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Denis Shapovalov

Click here for a complete Wednesday schedule

