Tennis

Roger Federer Surprises New Yorkers By Practicing At Central Park Courts

1:44 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer surprised New Yorkers by spending some practice time in Central Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after Federer defeated American teenager Frances Tiafoe in five sets, Sports Illustrated executive editor and senior writer Jon Wertheim received the following photo from a reader:

It seems as though Federer did not make the trip out to Flushing Meadows on Wednesday for practice, instead choosing to have a light hit on the courts in Central Park. But are the courts the same speed as the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center? A USTA rep couldn't confirm the condition of the surface but did say that Federer called early on Wednesday morning to arrange a hitting session closer to his hotel in Manhattan. With the help of former ATP pro Eric Butorac and some extra security, Federer's unconventional practice session came to life at the Central Park tennis courts. It all made for an awesome experience for New Yorkers on Wednesday.

• Federer Looks Far From Invincible in Wild Five-Set U.S. Open Victory Over Tiafoe

Federer will now play Slovenia's Blaz Kavic or Russia's Mikhail Youzhny on Thursday. Federer made his return to the U.S. Open for the first time in two years after a knee injury sidelined him from last year's tournament.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters