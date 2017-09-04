U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor

Before Roger Federer took the court against Philipp Kohlschreiber at the U.S. Open Monday night, he warmed up on the practice court with a young cancer survivor.

Mark Krajekian considers Federer his hero, according to ESPN. With hundreds of people watching, Krajekian and Federer rallied on the practice court prior to Monday's fourth-round match.

If Kohlschreiber goes for the lob on Monday, we can assume Mark Krajekian gave him the inspiration.