WATCH: Roger Federer warms up with young cancer survivor at U.S. Open
Before Roger Federer took the court against Philipp Kohlschreiber at the U.S. Open Monday night, he warmed up on the practice court with a young cancer survivor.
Mark Krajekian considers Federer his hero, according to ESPN. With hundreds of people watching, Krajekian and Federer rallied on the practice court prior to Monday's fourth-round match.
Little boy Marc Krajekian who fought cancer got to play with his idole #Federer #usopen17 #RTSsport pic.twitter.com/VM1yccybn0— Musy Isabelle (@Isabellemusy) September 4, 2017
Here's an angle from the stands:
Roger had a little hitting partner for a bit during today's practice-cancer survivor Marc Krajekian😘❤️#Federer #usopen (🎥via @dawnlight627 ) pic.twitter.com/CAS2zWR4jI— SCAR19TT (@Scarlett_Li) September 4, 2017
If Kohlschreiber goes for the lob on Monday, we can assume Mark Krajekian gave him the inspiration.