The del Potro Effect is Back in New York at U.S. Open

Sloane Stephens is having a terrific U.S. Open—she beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) to reach her second-ever Grand Slam semifinal. And this all comes after Stephens had foot surgery earlier this year, which caused her to miss 11 months.

She's showing that despite her time away from the court, she is not scared of any opponent or any moment. She is, however, really afraid of bugs.

The 24-year-old's press conference after Tuesday's victory was downright hilarious, as she absolutely freaked out over a bug that, according to Stephens herself, looked like a dragon.

Maybe Stephens is a Game of Thrones fan, which would explain why her mind is on dragons. Otherwise, there's really no excuse because that bug was not particularly large nor menacing.

Stephens takes on the winner of the match between No. 13 Petra Kvitova and No. 9 Venus Williams in the semifinals on Thursday.