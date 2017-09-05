Tennis

How to Watch Venus Williams vs. Petra Kvitova: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:44 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Venus Williams will meet Petra Kvitova Tuesday in the 2017 U.S. Open quarterfinals. 

The highly-anticipated quarterfinal pits Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, against Kvitova, a two-time major title winner. Kvitova is playing in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the second time in her career after upsetting tournament favorite Garbine Muguruza. 

Williams, who has won the U.S. Open twice in her career but not since 2001, has perhaps her best shot in years to get back to the final. Williams has already made two Grand Slam finals this season, losing the Australian Open final to sister Serena Williams and losing at Wimbledon to Muguruza. 

Kvitova is the comeback story of the year in tennis. An assailant severely injured her hand during a home invasion last December. Kvitova, however, returned to the tour earlier this summer and has somewhat improbably emerged as a serious contender to win the U.S. Open. For more on Kvitova and Williams, check out our story on two of the most inspiring stories in tennis.  

Here's how to watch Tuesday's quarterfinal match. 

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch live online here

 

