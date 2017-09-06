Tennis

How to Watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Coco Vandeweghe: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV, Time

1:44
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Stanley Kay
2 hours ago

Karolina Pliskova and Coco Vandeweghe will meet Wednesday in the 2017 U.S. Open quarterfinals. 

Pliskova had a shaky start to the tournament, but she beat Jennifer Brady 6–1, 6–0 in the fourth round. Vandeweghe beat Lucie Safarova 6–4, 7–2(2) to reach the quarters. 

Vandeweghe has had a highly successful Grand Slam season. She reached the Australian Open semifinals in January, and she made the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Previously, she had never made it past the second round in the U.S. Open singles draw. 

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens reached the semifinals on Tuesday. 

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online by clicking here

 

