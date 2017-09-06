Tennis

How to Watch Madison Keys vs Kaia Kanepi: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV, Time

0:50 | Tennis
CoCo Vandeweghe Beats No. 1 Karolina Pliskova to Reach U.S. Open Semifinals
Jamie Lisanti
2 hours ago

Madison Keys and Kaia Kanepi will meet Wednesday in the 2017 U.S. Open quarterfinals. 

Keys battled past No. 4-seed Elina Svitolina in the Round 16, winning  7-6(2), 1-6, 6-4 to reach her first U.S. Open quarterfinal. Kanepi, a qualifier, beat No. 38-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-4, marking her sixth trip to a major quarterfinal, but first since Wimbledon 2013.

Kanepi, ranked No. 418, has only played five events this year after suffering with plantar fasciitis in both feet. Keys' previous best result at a Grand Slam came at the 2015 Australian Open, where she advanced to the semifinals. After having two wrist surgeries in 2016, Keys did not play this until Indian Wells in March.

Keys is looking to round out an all-American U.S. Open semifinals, after Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens reached the semifinals on Tuesday and CoCo Vandeweghe defeated World No. Karolina Pliskova to advance on Wednesday afternoon. The winner of Keys-Kanepi will face Vandeweghe in Thursday night's semifinals.

See how to watch Wednesday's match below. 

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online by clicking here

