How Many Grand Slams Has Rafael Nadal Won?

Rafael Nadal burst onto the international tennis scene when he won the 2005 French Open as an 18-year-old. Since then, he's established himself as the undoubted King of Clay and one of the best tennis players of all time.

Nadal has won a total of 15 Grand Slam titles, the second-most of all time. Only Roger Federer, Nadal's longtime rival, has more majors with 19.

Nadal has won a record 10 French Opens, two Wimbledons, two U.S. Opens and an Australian Open title. The Spaniard is 15-7 in Grand Slam finals, having lost in the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon three times and once in the U.S. Open final. Nadal is 6-3 against Federer in Slam finals.

In addition to his Slam titles, Nadal won the singles gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games and the doubles title at the 2016 Games with partner Marc Lopez.