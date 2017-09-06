Tennis

How Many Grand Slams Has Rafael Nadal Won?

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Daniel Rapaport
3 hours ago

Rafael Nadal burst onto the international tennis scene when he won the 2005 French Open as an 18-year-old. Since then, he's established himself as the undoubted King of Clay and one of the best tennis players of all time. 

Nadal has won a total of 15 Grand Slam titles, the second-most of all time. Only Roger Federer, Nadal's longtime rival, has more majors with 19. 

Nadal has won a record 10 French Opens, two Wimbledons, two U.S. Opens and an Australian Open title. The Spaniard is 15-7 in Grand Slam finals, having lost in the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon three times and once in the U.S. Open final. Nadal is 6-3 against Federer in Slam finals. 

In addition to his Slam titles, Nadal won the singles gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games and the doubles title at the 2016 Games with partner Marc Lopez. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters