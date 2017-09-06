Tennis

How to Watch Rafael Nadal vs. Andrey Rublev: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV, Time

1:44 | Tennis
U.S. Open: Roger Federer's Back Will Be Deciding Factor
Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev will face off Wednesday with a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals on the line. 

Nadal is the top seed in the men's singles draw, and looks like the favorite to win the tournament. He beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 Monday to reach the quarterfinals. If Nadal wins, he could potentially play Roger Federer in the semifinals—a first-ever U.S. Open meeting between the two longtime rivals. 

Rublev, only 19, was hardly expected to reach this stage of the U.S. Open. But the young Russian has shown he's ready for the big stage, beating both David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on his way to the quarterfinals. Nadal is the favorite, but don't expect Rublev to roll over. 

Pablo Carreno Busta and Kevin Anderson reached the men's semifinals on Tuesday. The winner of Wednesday's match between Nadal and Rublev will play the winner of Federer and Juan Martin del Potro. 

See how to watch Wedneday's quarterfinal match below. 

How to watch

Time: Following Pliskova vs. Vandeweghe, which begins at noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch online with WatchESPN. 

 

