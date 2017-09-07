Tennis

How to Watch Venus Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: U.S. Open Live Stream, TV, Time

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens will meet Thursday in the semifinals of the 2017 U.S. Open. 

This year's women's semifinals are all-American: Williams and Stephens are joined by Madison Keys and CoCo Vandeweghe, who will also play on Thursday. 

Williams, 37, is aiming to reach her third major final of the season, a remarkable feat. She hasn't won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2008. 

Stephens is playing her second major semifinal. She has never appeared in the final of a major. Stephens's comeback from foot surgery has been remarkable: After sitting out last year's U.S. Open and rehabbing for much of 2017, the 24-year-old American is on the cusp of the biggest title of her career. 

Both players needed three sets in their quarterfinal to reach the semifinals: Williams beat Petra Kvitova, and Stephens topped Anastasija Sevastova. 

One thing is certain: Thursday's match will be must-watch.

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the match online with Watch ESPN

