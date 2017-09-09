Tennis

Tennis Players Congratulate Sloane Stephens on U.S. Open Title

Sloane Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open on Saturday after defeating Madison Keys in the championship match. 

Stephens, 24, breezed by Keys in just over an hour, beating her 6–3, 6–0. Both players were making their Grand Slam debuts. 

Keys, the No. 15 seed, wasn't able to find the form she displayed in an impressive semifinal performance against CoCo Vandeweghe. Stephens entered Saturday's match after upsetting Venus Williams in a thrilling three-set semifinal on Thursday. 

After the match, current and former tennis players took to Twitter to congratulate Stephens on her U.S. Open title. 

Stephens was unseeded entering the tournament after spending the end of 2016 and much of 2017 recovering from a foot injury. 

