Sloane Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open on Saturday after defeating Madison Keys in the championship match.

Stephens, 24, breezed by Keys in just over an hour, beating her 6–3, 6–0. Both players were making their Grand Slam debuts.

Keys, the No. 15 seed, wasn't able to find the form she displayed in an impressive semifinal performance against CoCo Vandeweghe. Stephens entered Saturday's match after upsetting Venus Williams in a thrilling three-set semifinal on Thursday.

After the match, current and former tennis players took to Twitter to congratulate Stephens on her U.S. Open title.

@SloaneStephens congratulazioni BELLA!!!! I'm so happy for you 💋💋💋 — Flavia Pennetta (@flavia_pennetta) September 9, 2017

Wow @SloaneStephens! So happy for you! 💪🏼🏆💕 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017

Tears in my eyes when you talked about mama 😩💕 pic.twitter.com/RcPeCdTvEk — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017

That moment at the net after the match 🙊😍. Congrats to both!!! @usopen — Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) September 9, 2017

An exhibition of class and humanity from @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys ... you've made us all proud ! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2017

That embrace between Sloane and Madison at the net brought tears to my eyes. As did the one between Sloane and her mother #USOpen — Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 9, 2017

👏👏👏 @SloaneStephens no words needed. You've come so far!! — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 9, 2017

Bawling — Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) September 9, 2017

U Know Wah We Wudda Say A #Yard🇯🇲 Ya Now... Ey @SloaneStephens Beg U A Money Nuh🤣😅... — Dustin Brown (@DreddyTennis) September 9, 2017

Stephens was unseeded entering the tournament after spending the end of 2016 and much of 2017 recovering from a foot injury.