Tennis Players Congratulate Sloane Stephens on U.S. Open Title
Sloane Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open on Saturday after defeating Madison Keys in the championship match.
Stephens, 24, breezed by Keys in just over an hour, beating her 6–3, 6–0. Both players were making their Grand Slam debuts.
Keys, the No. 15 seed, wasn't able to find the form she displayed in an impressive semifinal performance against CoCo Vandeweghe. Stephens entered Saturday's match after upsetting Venus Williams in a thrilling three-set semifinal on Thursday.
After the match, current and former tennis players took to Twitter to congratulate Stephens on her U.S. Open title.
@SloaneStephens congratulazioni BELLA!!!! I'm so happy for you 💋💋💋— Flavia Pennetta (@flavia_pennetta) September 9, 2017
Wow @SloaneStephens! So happy for you! 💪🏼🏆💕— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017
Tears in my eyes when you talked about mama 😩💕 pic.twitter.com/RcPeCdTvEk— Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017
That moment at the net after the match 🙊😍. Congrats to both!!! @usopen— Vicky Duval (@vicky_duval95) September 9, 2017
An exhibition of class and humanity from @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys ... you've made us all proud !— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2017
Who's cutting onions 😅😭 #USOpen— Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) September 9, 2017
Girls🙌👏Special day for you both!Congratulations @SloaneStephens 🏆👏😘 @Madison_Keys It hurts now,but you MUST be proud for this ❤️💪#usopen pic.twitter.com/L74QwKpkS0— Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) September 9, 2017
That embrace between Sloane and Madison at the net brought tears to my eyes. As did the one between Sloane and her mother #USOpen— Anne Keothavong (@annekeothavong) September 9, 2017
👏👏👏 @SloaneStephens no words needed. You've come so far!!— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 9, 2017
Bawling— Nicole Gibbs (@Gibbsyyyy) September 9, 2017
U Know Wah We Wudda Say A #Yard🇯🇲 Ya Now... Ey @SloaneStephens Beg U A Money Nuh🤣😅...— Dustin Brown (@DreddyTennis) September 9, 2017
Stephens was unseeded entering the tournament after spending the end of 2016 and much of 2017 recovering from a foot injury.