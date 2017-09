No. 15-seed Madison Keys will take on Sloane Stephens on Saturday in an all-American matchup in the 2017 U.S. Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both women are contending for their first major title. Stephens won the only previous meeting between the two players by beating Keys 6-4, 6-2 at the 2015 Miami Masters.

Who will raise the 2017 U.S. Open trophy? Follow along below for live updates, scores and analysis on the match.