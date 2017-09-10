Rafael Nadal wrote another chapter in his remarkable resurgence on Sunday, beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the 2017 U.S. Open.

Nadal, the world No. 1, cruised past Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, a fitting show of dominance to cap a masterful tournament for the Spaniard.

Nadal dropped three sets over the two weeks and never needed more than four to advance. The title marks his 16th major championship.

Anderson, the No. 28 seed and a heavy underdog, was a mismatch on Sunday for the 16-time Grand Slam champion. ​Anderson was playing in his first Grand Slam final.

Here's how the tennis world reacted to Nadal's U.S. Open title.

Felicitaciones @RafaelNadal! Merecido campeón. 👏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 10, 2017

Que grande eres @RafaelNadal !!! Mejor deportista español de la historia #16GrandSlam 🏆🐐🇪🇸 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) September 10, 2017

Ve Nadal 💖💖💖👏👏👏 — Ipek Senoglu (@ipeksenoglu) September 10, 2017

Vam🏆🏆🏆s!!! — Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) September 10, 2017

Q grande sos @rafaelnadal 🏆 🗽 #usopen .

Sos un gran ejemplo para todos ! Mejor persona que… https://t.co/j9duyQKJI4 — Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) September 10, 2017

@RafaelNadal the legend grows !

Amazing year Amazing run in NY -

Congrats team Rafa -- — Paul Annacone (@paul_annacone) September 10, 2017

@RafaelNadal you are the best Spanish athlete in History!! #16thGrandSlam 🏆🐐🇪🇸 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) September 10, 2017

Nadal took over the world No. 1 ranking last month. His U.S. Open title is his second Grand Slam victory of the year after winning the French Open in June.