Tennis Players Congratulate Rafael Nadal on 2017 U.S. Open Title

Sloane Stephens Wins 2017 U.S. Open
Rafael Nadal wrote another chapter in his remarkable resurgence on Sunday, beating Kevin Anderson in straight sets to win the 2017 U.S. Open. 

Nadal, the world No. 1, cruised past Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, a fitting show of dominance to cap a masterful tournament for the Spaniard. 

Nadal dropped three sets over the two weeks and never needed more than four to advance. The title marks his 16th major championship. 

Anderson, the No. 28 seed and a heavy underdog, was a mismatch on Sunday for the 16-time Grand Slam champion. ​Anderson was playing in his first Grand Slam final. 

Here's how the tennis world reacted to Nadal's U.S. Open title. 

Nadal took over the world No. 1 ranking last month. His U.S. Open title is his second Grand Slam victory of the year after winning the French Open in June. 

