Tennis

U.S. Open 2017 Champion Sloane Stephens Featured on Sports Illustrated Cover

1:20 | Tennis
Sloane Stephens Makes Major Leap With U.S. Open Performance
Jamie Lisanti
36 minutes ago

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is featured on a regional cover of the Sept. 18 issue of Sports Illustrated.

Just 48 hours after winning her first major title, Sloane Stephens spent part of her day in the Sports Illustrated offices in New York City on Monday. With her trophy in hand, the 24-year-old took part in a portrait session with SI photographer Taylor Ballantyne and then helped SI's editors choose which photo would be used for the cover. 

Stephen Cannella

The cover image was shot by Erick W. Rasco during the trophy ceremony at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday and the cover story is written by S.L. Price. Stephens's regional cover is one of two covers this week, with Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt featured on the other.

Stephens, who was unseeded entering the U.S. Open, only made her season debut in July at Wimbledon after a long recovery from foot surgery. Playing in her first Grand Slam final, she defeated compatriot Madison Keys in straight sets. Stephens skipped last year's U.S. Open because of the injury, which kept her out for nearly a year. 

This week's issue of Sports Illustrated will be available on newsstands Sept. 14.

