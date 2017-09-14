Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Dirk Nowitzki

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki, who is a future NBA Hall of Famer but also a huge tennis fan who grew up playing the sport in Germany. Back on the podcast for the second year in a row, 39-year-old Nowitzki discusses what his offseason has been like this summer, how it compares to that of a professional tennis player; longevity in sports, particularly in terms of his own career and with players such as Roger Federer and Serena Williams; how he started playing tennis as a child and how often he plays today; what skills translate from basketball to tennis, and vice versa, what he thinks of Germany's Alexander Zverev and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: U.S. Open Week One | Paul Annacone

Also on the podcast, Nowitzki discusses his second annual Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic event, held on Saturday, Sept. 16 in Dallas at Southern Methodist University, where Andy Roddick, Tommy Haas, Owen Wilson, Donald Young and Mark Knowles and more will join to raise money for Texas hurricane relief.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters